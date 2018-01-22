The GPD WIN 2 is a tiny handheld that runs AAA Windows games

If your twitching thumbs reject any game that isn’t a AAA title, you’ve a problem when it comes to gaming on the go. Even the tiniest Windows laptop won’t fit in a pocket, unless you’ve really amazing trousers. For those of us in standard garb, there’s GPD WIN 2 (from $649). This handheld squeezes a controller, a keyboard, a six-inch 1280x720 display, and all the important ports into its svelte frame, but it’s what’s on the inside that matters. An M3–7Y30 chip, 8GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD means you can delve into Grand Theft Auto V, DiRT 4 and XCOM 2 when waiting for a bus, while feeling suitably smug that you’re avoiding aimlessly ambling through freemium tat on your phone.