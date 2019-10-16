Analogue Pocket is like a Nintendo Switch for all your Game Boy, Lynx and Game Gear games

It’s been 30 years since the Game Boy arrived, and a lot’s happened in tech since then. But if you still love the authentic experience of original cartridges, Analogue Pocket ($199, available 2020) gives you a better way to play. Out of the box, this gorgeous handheld can handle the entire Game Boy/Game Boy Color/Game Boy Advance catalogue on its 3.5in 1600×1440px 615ppi display. The buttons are mappable, there are stereo speakers, and the console charges via USB-C. Want to head beyond Nintendo? There’s a built-in synth/sequencer, Nanoloop, and adapters are planned for a range of other systems, including Game Gear, Neo Geo Pocket Color, and Atari Lynx. And when you want some big-screen action, you’ll be able to drop Analogue Pocket into a dock (sold separately), grab a Bluetooth controller, and party on your telly like it’s 1989.