We’ve had the Lego NES, the Lego Atari 2600 and even a Lego Pac-Man arcade cab. Now the latest old-school games machine to get the brick-built treatment is the original Game Boy. And the Lego Game Boy might be the best of the lot.

It lands on 1 October 2025, priced at a surprisingly reasonable $59.99/£54.99. Inside the box you’ll find 421 pieces that snap together into a satisfyingly faithful take on Nintendo’s pioneering handheld – right down to the dimensions, which are almost identical to the real thing.

All the controls you’d expect are present and correct. The famous D-pad is recreated by a 3×3 Lego cross. The buttons are all spot-on. And press shots suggest many of the finer details are printed parts, not dreaded stickers that go on wonky and haunt your dreams.

Slots of fun

Sure, you can’t actually play anything on this Lego Game Boy. But Lego has bundled two brick-built Game Paks for good measure: The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening and Super Mario Land. You also get slide-in screens to represent gameplay – or the classic Nintendo start screen, if you want to keep your Lego carts neatly stacked. A stand rounds things off nicely, making this Game Boy properly shelf-ready.

It looks fantastic. Although seeing this set has also reignited the dream of Nintendo bringing back the Game Boy for real. Not as a nostalgia cash-in, but as a full reboot with cart slot and bundled classics. Forget the flood of cheap Chinese handhelds – give us the real deal!

Until then, we’ll all have to make do with an Analogue Pocket or a ModRetro Chromatic. Or wait for a mad genius to mod the Lego Game Boy with a Raspberry Pi, a real screen, and working controls. At which point, expect the next Lego/Nintendo collab to be the Cease & Desist Legal Action Expansion Pack.