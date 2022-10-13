Framework’s modular Chromebook makes it easy to fix

They say if something ain’t broke, don’t fix it, but too often we don’t try to mend stuff when it’s knackered either.

Framework’s modular laptops are designed to be easily repairable by their owners, with how-to guides on the company’s website, and this 13.5in Chromebook is no different. It comes with a 12th-generation Intel Core i5-1240 processor, 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD, but you also get a screwdriver in the box that’ll allow you to upgrade or replace any bits you want.

Swappable ‘expansion cards’ also let you choose which ports it has, including USB-C, HDMI and Ethernet, or you can use the slots to add extra storage up to 1TB. Good news for clumsy people, the planet and your bank balance alike.

Prices start at $963 in the US, but there’s no word on UK pricing yet. Framework’s other laptops are all available over here, though, so we’re hoping this one follows suit in due course.