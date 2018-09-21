Dyna-Mic takes years off mastering the harmonica

If you’re thinking of taking up a musical instrument, you might consider the harmonica – it’s a lot easier to cart around than a grand piano, and it just became much simpler to learn, thanks to Dyna-Mic ($229, £173). Let us explain. If you want to play a standard harmonica to a crowd of any size, you need to cup your hands around the instrument and microphone at the same time, forming a nigh-on airtight seal. To the harmonica cognoscenti, this is known as 'cupping'. It can take years to master. But Dyna-Mic does away with that, thanks to its Harp-Gasket system – as well as a built-in mic, there are an integrated pre-amp and tone circuit, with controls for tone, boost, overdrive, mute and volume all at your fingertips. There’s even a rack for attaching it to yourself to use hands-free, so you can accompany it with a guitar for the full one-man band treatment. Now, where did we put those knee cymbals?