The Columbia Limited-edition Star Wars Empire Parka will keep you warm in Hoth

Remember that scene in The Empire Strikes Back where loveable rogue Han Solo cuts open a deceased Tauntaun to keep his frozen buddy Skywalker from getting hypothermia? Well, if you ever find yourself in a snowy terrain without a Tauntaun, Columbia has got you covered. Working closely with Lucasfilm Ltd., Columbia have recreated the crew’s winter Parka Solo sports in the movie to help protect you against cold. It’s breathable, waterproof, and has a seam-sealed outer layer that shields you from anything mother nature throws your way. And an Omni-Heat thermal-reflective lining will keep you nice and toasty if you ever find yourself out in the cold after fending off a Wampa. It also includes a removable faux-fur trim and multifunctional pockets, so you’ll have plenty of room for your lightsaber or blaster gun. The unisex Limited Edition “Star Wars™: Empire Crew Parka (£450) is due to be released December 7.