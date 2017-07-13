Zarooq’s SandRacer 500 GT does sand dunes like a turbo camel

Getting through the desert used to mean hiring a batch of camels and aiming for the nearest oasis while hoping that your iPhone's compass kept working far from any mast. In 2017, though, it’s all about stitching a Lamborghini-like machine to Dakar-grade dampers with 45cm of suspension travel, strapping a 6.2-litre V8 inside and firing 525bhp through the rear wheels. All in a vehicle that weighs just 1300KG, thanks to a carbon fibre body construction. Stitch in a luxury leather interiory made in Germany by Mansory and Zarooq’s US$450,000 SandRacer 500 GT starts to look like an off-roader that’s anything but barren.