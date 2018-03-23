VW goes all-in on Innovision for the 2018 Touareg

VW might still be a few years away from unleashing the all-electric ID family on our roads, but it’s not slowing down when it comes to tech upgrades elsewhere in its line-up.

The 3rd generation Touareg, unveiled this week in Beijing, is the first to go all-digital with the Innovision Cockpit - swapping dials and buttons for two massive screens, bringing the mid-size SUV bang up to date. The 15in centre console is angled towards the driver and the 12in instrument cluster puts all the crucial info you’d need while on the road right in front of you. Or if looking down slightly still feels like too much effort, there’s an optional heads-up display to overlay things like speed and sat-nav directions onto the windscreen. Customisable interior lighting sets the mood for driving, the Traffic Jam Assist safety system should take the stress out of rush hour gridlock, and the 128-LEDs-per-light headlamps will light up the road ahead.

The 2018 Touareg is wider and longer than the outgoing model, so there’s more space to sling some luggage in the back, but it tips the scales at 106 kilos lighter thanks to a mixed aluminium and steel construction. It will arrive in China first, complete with 367 PS plug-in hybrid motor. Europe and Russia will follow later, with a choice of V6 petrol and diesel engines, plus a full-fat V8 turbodiesel that’ll handle all your caravan or boat-towing needs.