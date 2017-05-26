Jaguar XE SV Project 8: Supercar in a saloon

Ever fancied a supercar in the form of a saloon? No? Well, Jaguar thinks 300 people out there do, and it's created the XE SV Project 8 to serve their very specific needs. Designed by Jaguar Land Rover's Special Vehicle Operations division, the Project 8 is the follow-up to the F-TYPE Project 7 released in 2014. It's the most powerful road car Jaguar's ever produced, and while we don't yet know the specifics on speed, we do know it'll be packing a 600PS 5.0-litre V8 engine. It's currently being tested at the Nürburgring Nordschleife, but you'll be able to get a first glimpse of it at the Goodwood Festival of Speed on June 30. We don't know how much it'll cost, but Jaguar warns that its performance and limited numbers will be reflected in the price. So, expensive, then.