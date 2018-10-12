Iconbit’s E-Bike K7 will save you from commuter rage

Next time you see someone with a full-size bike taking up space on a busy train, ask them if they also take their car on the bus. When they inevitably say no and look at you like you’re totally insane, show them this: Iconbit’s E-Bike K7. Not only does it fold up, saving its owner from the icy stares and barely disguised tuts of their fellow commuters, but it’s also electric, with a 240-watt brushless motor that means it’ll hit a maximum speed of 25km/h. Made from lightweight aluminium, with 12in alloy wheels and disc brakes both front and rear, the K7 will set you back around €849.