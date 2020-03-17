GoCycle’s G3Carbon e-bike loses weight and gains some automotive smarts

The GoCycle makes even the ever-popular Brompton look untidy. Complete with a daytime running light, ensuring cyclers can be seen from a distance, an F1 inspired LED dash displaying battery level, driving mode, speed and gear position, plus electronic predictive shifting so you’re never in the wrong gear. It’s baffling that the London-based company has managed to reduce the weight down to a lean 15.5kgs. Housed in a lightweight carbon frame, which is now available in green, red and yellow, is a 375 Wh battery that will provide a 50-mile range with a 4-hour change time. With quick-detach puncture-resistant wheels, it should take mere minutes to stow your ride into a compact package and store while you wait for this storm to stop. It’s available to order now, for a considerably weightier £4,500.