Garmin Dash Cam 65W watches the traffic, tells you when to go

In the days before dash cams, tales of motorway mayhem were recounted, embellished and made mystical around the kettles of drivers’ homes. Nowadays, these filming friends can almost do the driving for you. So it is with Garmin’s latest snapper: equipped with a 180-degree wide-angle lens, the 65W (£199, out 9 June) is fitted with a ‘Go’ sensor that will tell you when traffic ahead has moved. It’ll deliver red light and speed camera alerts, too, as well as detecting incidents with the on-board G-sensor (and saving the appropriate footage in 1080p quality for sharing later). Sadly, while voice control is built-in, you can’t ask it to parallel park for you.