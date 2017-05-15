This all-electric go-kart accelerates faster than a Formula 1 car

Gone are the days of bodging together a backyard speed machine from some plywood, trolley wheels and a lawnmower engine. In this age of eco-consciousness, all-electric is the way to go. Rather than rig up a clutch hairdryers and extension leads, though, Daymak would have you shell out US$59,999 on its C5 Blast Go-Kart. Powered by a 10KW brushless motor which, in turn, is driven by 12 - yes, 12 - 5000mAh EDF batteries, it’ll do zero to 60 in a borderline lunatic 1.5 seconds. Which, for reference, is faster than most Formula 1 machines. Here’s hoping its rear disc brakes work a treat.