Sony’s RX100 VII is a pocketable video pro with rapid focus

High-end specs in petite box-shaped objects are somewhat of a Sony speciality, especially when it comes to the RX100 series anyway - and the RX100 VII (£1200) is the fastest and most video-abled one yet. With real-time subject tracking and Eye AF, plus a new burst shooting mode at 90fps, things are getting serious. 4K HDR video is covered with the option to shoot in vertical, and an all-important integrated microphone jack, plus improved video stabilisation. Stills are catered for with a 1in stacked 20.1MP CMOS image sensor and the company's latest BIONZ X image processor bringing Alpha 9 levels of image quality and speed - 60 AF/AE tracking calculations per second, plus 375-point phase detection. Flip the screen ready for your next YouTube drop, but shooting starts in August when it goes on sale.