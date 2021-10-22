Sony’s A7 IV wants to be creators’ next do-it-all mirrorless camera of choice

With the A7 III, Sony delivered a powerful “basic” mirrorless camera that felt anything but entry-level: its full-frame sensor, superb tracking autofocus talents and general all-round performance drove many amateur filmmakers and creators to pick it over much pricier models. The follow-up, the Sony A7 IV (£2,400, on sale December) aims to fill a similar hybrid niche. There’s a new 33MP full-frame sensor offering a huge sensitivity range of 50-204800 ISO and 15 stops of dynamic range, while the BIONZ XR engine (previously seen on Sony’s flagship A1 model) delivers 10fps shooting with autofocus and 10-bit 4K video capture at up to 60fps. You also get a vari-angle touchscreen, high-capacity battery and SORPLAS recycled plastic used in the body construction. Look out for our review as soon as we can get our hands on one.