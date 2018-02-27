Sony’s A7 III is a full-frame mirrorless camera that pinches power from its pricier brothers

Buttering your bread before you make a sandwich, putting socks on your feet rather than your hands, reading the job description of the job you’re about to stroll into an interview for: these are things we’d describe as basic. Sony’s feature-loaded A7 III is, according to its maker, the new ‘basic’, so its competitors should probably be slightly worried. An entry-level full-frame cam, its compact body packs in a new 24.2MP back-illuminated sensor that's paired with an updated version of the company’s speedy Bionz X image processor, as well as 5-axis optical image stabilisation. It also inherits the much more expensive A9’s 693-point autofocus system, which covers over 90% of the frame, and the Eye AF feature for automatically tracking a subject’s eyes. Throw in full-frame 4K video capture and what Sony calls the longest battery life of any mirrorless cam, and you’d be forgiven for doing a little double-take at the (approx) £2,000 body-only price tag. Pick one up in March.