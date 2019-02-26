Ricoh expands 360-degree camera range with Theta Z1 flagship

Ricoh has expanded its line of 360-degree cameras with the launch of the Theta Z1 ($999). When it comes to quality, the new flagship is leaps and bounds ahead of its predecessors, and boasts two 20MP 1 inch back-illuminated CMOS sensors, an updated image processing algorithm, larger sensors that allow for a better images in more situations, 360-degree live streaming capabilities (in 4K or 2K), and 19GB of internal memory. As if that wan't enough, the 24mm thick magnesium-alloy cam also packs a 0.93 inch OLED display provides rapid access to essential shooting settings and info, along with a new function button that can switch between display modes in a jiffy.