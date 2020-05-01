Raspberry Pi's new DIY camera packs a 12.3-megapixel sensor and support for interchangeable lenses

DIY computer company Raspberry Pi has launched a new high-quality camera board that costs just $50. The Pi High Quality Camera is leaps ahead of its predecessors, and features a 12.3-megapixel Sony IMX477 sensor, back-illuminated sensor architecture for improved sensitivity, and support for off-the-shelf C and CS mount lenses. For ease of use, it also sports an integrated back focus adjustment ring and tripod mount, and offers 1.55μm × 1.55μm pixel size - which is double that of the 8-megapixel IMX219 board Raspberry Pi launched in 2016. In short, it's a pretty capable piece of kit, and one that should present DIY enthusiasts with a whole world of possibilities.