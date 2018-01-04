Pitta is a shapeshifting action cam that morphs into a 4K drone

You'd probably use your action cam a bit more if it could magically turn into a drone, and vice versa. Well, that’s the entirely sensible idea behind Pitta ($319), a modular 4K camera that can fly, sit on your handlebars and take on security cam duty from its charging cradle. When clicked into its drone module, Pitta has some surprisingly advanced features, including auto-follow and one-click flying modes like those seen on the DJI Spark. Okay, you only get 15 minutes of flying time, but that goes up to 100 minutes in action cam mode, which also brings 60fps slo-mo and livestreaming. All in all, it makes Sphero look about as advanced as a tennis ball, as long as you can accept the lack of high-pitched chirps and AR games.