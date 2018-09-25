Panasonic teams up with Leica to deliver its S1R and S1 full-frame system cameras

Sony already makes full-frame mirrorless system cameras; Nikon and Canon recently revealed plans to do so; and now Panasonic has joined the party with its upcoming Lumix S1R and S1 models. Due to arrive in early 2019, the Lumix S series models come with 35mm full-frame sensors (47MP for the S1R, 24MP for the S1), 4K recording at up to 60fps and dual image stabilisation (both world firsts on a full-frame mirrorless camera), and Leica’s L-Mount system, meaning it’ll be able to use 11 current Leica and Panasonic lenses. Panasonic says more full-frame lenses are in the pipeline, including a 10-25mm f/1.7 zoom lens that sounds like a videographer’s dream. There’s no price info at present – but we’d guess neither of these will be cheap. Stay tuned for more news in the run-up to launch.