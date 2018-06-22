Lomography’s Diana Instant Square is an iconic camera reimagined for the instant revolution

The beloved Diana has long been a fave with analogue junkies looking for that vintage lo-fi aesthetic, with Lomography launching their own version (the Diana F+) in 2007. Take that camera and load it up with Fuji's Instax Square Film, and you have the Diana Instant Square. Take dreamy, lo fi, and vibrant shots and smother them all over your fridge before anyone has a chance to object. More than just a run of the mill instant cam, Lomography's latest is the first Instax with interchangeable lenses and a hot-shoe mount, and it naturally comes equipped with a selfie mirror. Good news for all the die hard Diana F+ fans: the existing lenses fit onto this newbie, and you can even shoot using the F+'s original flash. It comes in two colours: classic black with a light blue top, and a special edition, inspired by retro colours (cream, baby blue and a textured rusty brown). Pre-order from $69 for an estimated December launch.