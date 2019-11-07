The Leica SL2 brings in-body stabilisation and a 47MP full-frame CMOS sensor to flagship range

Leica has unveiled a new flagship camera that offers a number of improvements on the highly-rated Leica SL that launched back in 2015. Pitched by the German camera-maker as another step forward on the road to creating the perfect all-purpose snapper, the Leica SL2 expands on the capabilities of its predecessor by adding "cutting-edge" new features such as in-body image stabilisation, a 47MP full-frame CMOS sensor, a high-performance AF system that can automatically detect when an object is stationary or in motion, and a new electronic viewfinder with a resolution of 5.76 megapixels. All of that tech is driven by the new Maestro III processor that should make the camera nippier than the original SL, while some swanky design flourishes and a focus on making the device more durable should give you peace of mind when shooting in particularly harsh environments.