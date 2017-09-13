Kodak’s Printomatic is a blast from the (actually quite recent) past

2015 feels like a lifetime ago. Leicester City were a laughable 5000/1 title bet, emojis were boringly motionless icons, and Donald Trump’s tweets were, well, still ridiculous. Anyway, you might also remember from that year a pocketable instant camera called the Polaroid Snap. It shot 10-megapixel images which you could then print on 2x3-inch ZINK paper. Well, the Kodak Printomatic is pretty much that camera with a fresh lick of paint and different brand name. As reported by The Verge, the cameras are even designed by the same company, but if you didn’t jump on this particular nostalgia train first time around, you can pick up the Printomatic for USD$69.99 when it launches later this month.