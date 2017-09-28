GoPro's Hero6 Black captures your wipeouts in even more glorious 4K

Action cams have been a little overshadowed by their flying cousins, the drones, in recent times. But here to grab back some of the limelight is GoPro’s highly evolved Hero6 Black (£499, gopro.com), its new flagship crash-cam. This Hero5 successor can now capture 4K at a buttery smooth 60fps and 1080p at an impressive 240fps, making it perfect for your slow-mo highlight reels. That’s twice the rate of your mate’s Hero5 Black. With improved image stabilisation and a new GoPro-made processor keeping the action cam running as slickly as its footage, other cams will have a tough job trying to muscle it off your handlebars.