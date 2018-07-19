The Fujifilm XF10 compact camera has the pocketability factor

Pairing a 18.5mm f/2.8 fixed lens with an APS-C sensor in a lightweight (280g) body is all we could’ve asked from Fujifilm on our search for the ideal travel snapper. Available in August (£449), the XF10 ups the resolution to 24MP and can shoot 4K video, but only at 15 fps. New features include a 1:1 aspect ratio (square mode) for those who prefer not to deal in rectangle. On board for the adventure are the entire squad of 11 film simulation modes and 19 advanced filters including two new ones. ‘Rich and Fine’ is your go-to for tasty shots of edible delights and the Monochrome [NIR] effect will allow you to throwback to humble photographic beginnings and capture dramatic street scenes, well...in theory.