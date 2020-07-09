Canon finally unveils its mighty EOS R5 hybrid snapper

You know when you’ve got a secret so good you just can’t resist dropping hints about it? That’s what Canon’s been doing for the past few months with its new full-frame mirrorless EOS R5 (from £4200). That’s hardly surprising, though, considering the mighty specs on offer. We already knew it would be capable of shooting 8K footage and up to 20 stills per second, but now we know it’ll come with a 45MP sensor that Canon reckons could be its best ever, a Digic X processor that allows for ludicrously fast autofocus, and 5-axis in-body image stabilisation. Even the electronic viewfinder is a stonker, with 5.76 million dots – more than any other Canon camera. If that’s overkill for your snapping skills, the cheaper EOS R6 (from £2500) comes with a 20.1MP sensor and shoots 4K. The R5 will be available from 30 July, with the R6 following on 27 August.