Utopia’s Titan creates block rockin’ beats

In the world of audio, unwanted vibrations are public enemy number one. The best way to get rid of them is to make your speaker so heavy that even playing your tunes at full blast couldn’t possible shake its foundations, so Utopia made the Titan (from US$299) out of solid concrete. Apparently it’s 10 times stronger than the regular cement-based stuff, so the 60W of audio-pumping power that’s enclosed inside should be well anchored, while the aptX Bluetooth means the signal from your phone is as solid as possible. Just try not to stub your toe on it.