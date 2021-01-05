News
The Urbanista Miami keep on playing 'till the break of dawn (and then some)
We're not going to Miami, but Miami is coming to us
Active noise cancelling headphones can be ludicrously expensive – see Apple’s AirPods Max – so it’s good to see Urbanista going the other way and offering its noise blocking Miami cans for an affordable price (£129). Offering up to 50 hours non-stop playtime and 40 hours with Active Noise Cancelling they’re good enough for a flight to New Zealand with power to spare (chance would be a fine thing), plus an ambient sound mode to filter in important outside noise without completely ruining that all important Phil Collins drum solo – even if cabin crew might be a little perturbed by your flailing arms during the safety briefing. Packing Bluetooth 5.0, aux, airline and USB-C connections they seem like a sound investment.
Audio