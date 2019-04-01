The updated Soundmagic Vento P55's deliver better sound for less dosh

Quality headphones don't need to cost an arm and a leg. Just ask the folks over at Soundmagic, the tech outfit known for making some of the best budget cans on the market. The company has just updated its Vento P55 headphones, improving performance while making them more affordable than ever. The £90 over-ears sport redesigned drivers that've been tuned to deliver a more balanced sound that oozes clarity, with precise midranges and defined basses creating an impressive soundstage that lends itself to a wide selection of musical tastes. They're also easy on the eyes thanks to premium flourishes like a stainless steel headband and brushed aluminium earcups. Sometimes being understated is a statement in itself, y'know?