Transparent Sound introduces art house audio with its see-through wireless speaker

If you're in the market for a wireless speaker promising stellar sound that also doubles as a piece of contemporary art, the Small Transparent Speaker (£450) will be right up your minimalist, Scandi street. The device's design and overly obvious name also leaves no room whatsoever for any confusion with all the opaque tech out there, giving us time to tell you about the more important things, like the premium construction using a single aluminium uniframe combined with tempered glass panels to deliver its truly unique aesthetic. The Swedish folks over at Transparent Sound also claim the see-through speaker has been designed to become better over time thanks to a modular philosophy where components can be swapped out as new wireless and audio technologies become available. It also means the ability to add upgrades like an Amazon Alexa Echo Input for multiroom capabilities, or alternatively a Sonos Connect and AMP hub. Perhaps things aren't so transparent after all? We wait with baited breath and pricked ears to discover what it actually sounds like, so check back with Stuff for a full review soon.