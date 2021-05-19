Stunning Syng Cell Alpha 360-degree speaker hails from ex-Apple designer

Apple’s pricey HomePod might not have revolutionised the home speaker market, but one of its designers (Christopher Stringer) is giving it another shot with a new startup - and this beauty isn’t cheap. The Syng Cell Alpha is a 360-degree spherical speaker that can’t help but give off Death Star vibes, and probably inspires about as much awe once you hear it in person. It’s billed as the “world’s first triphonic speaker,” and they recommend buying three of them… no small feat at a price of US$1,799 (about £1,269) each. The Cell Alpha boasts immersive spatial sound including a force-balanced subwoofer, triphone system, and single-core output. It’s a stunner, and if you’re in the market for super-premium speakers, it should have the superior sound to match its immense style.