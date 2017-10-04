Sonos One meets Alexa and Google Assistant for multiroom magic

Surprise! Sonos has made a speaker that works with Amazon’s Alexa voice assistant now, and Google’s Assistant in 2018. The new Sonos One might have been rumoured for ages, but that doesn’t make it any less impressive. A small, sleek speaker that works with other Sonos devices, such as the recent PlayBase and Play:5, for multiroom playback the One is a clear upgrade on its Play:1 predecessor. Aside from adding voice control with Alexa, this new speaker supports all the usual Sonos goodness such as Spotify, Apple Music and Tidal integration, and Trueplay for tuning the device to your room. Its design is very much reminiscent of the old Play:1 only with fewer buttons. Got an old Sonos? Don’t worry, Alexa is being rolled out to work out with it too. The new Sonos is out on October 24 and costs £199.