The Sonos One Gen 2 is a meaningful refinement for an already outstanding speaker

Sonos has decided to upgrade its Sonos One range, but don't go expecting sweeping changes because the new Sonos One Generation 2 (£199) is more of a refinement than a major overhaul. For the Gen 2, Sonos claims to have added an updated processor, more memory, and Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) tech. Those upgrades should mean the Gen 2 performs better than its predecessor, particularly when it comes to connecting new devices via Bluetooth. Beyond that, though, the Sonos One remains much the same - and with the Gen 2 bringing about a price-drop for the Gen 1 (now £179), you might still be tempted to pick up the original on the cheap.