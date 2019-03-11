News
The Sonos One Gen 2 is a meaningful refinement for an already outstanding speaker
If it ain't broke...
Sonos has decided to upgrade its Sonos One range, but don't go expecting sweeping changes because the new Sonos One Generation 2 (£199) is more of a refinement than a major overhaul. For the Gen 2, Sonos claims to have added an updated processor, more memory, and Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) tech. Those upgrades should mean the Gen 2 performs better than its predecessor, particularly when it comes to connecting new devices via Bluetooth. Beyond that, though, the Sonos One remains much the same - and with the Gen 2 bringing about a price-drop for the Gen 1 (now £179), you might still be tempted to pick up the original on the cheap.
