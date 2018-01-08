Skull_001 is a tiny pocket synth for unleashing your inner electro goth

When you think of a synth, you likely picture someone standing behind a bank of knobs and blinking lights, trying to look cool. But Skull_001 (€49) eschews such conventions, instead cramming an 8-bit synth with 16-step sequencer into a playing-card sized package styled to look like a skull mask. There’s no piano keyboard – instead you get an eye-searing blinking light in the nose cavity, two tiny joysticks where eyes are usually housed, and a row of five buttons atop the skull’s toothy grin. It’s all a bit odd and macabre, but nonetheless makes pleasing noises; and the project’s home-brew nature has – suitably – resulted in a synth stripped back to the bone.