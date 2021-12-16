Polk’s Signa S4 is a Dolby Atmos soundbar which ships with a wireless sub

Often, the most memorable films we watch are in the cinema. Is it the outrageously expensive popcorn? Or the plush velvet chairs? Or the staccato sounds of slurping nearly-empty cups of slushy?

In reality, it’s none of those things, it’s all about sound and vision and Polk Audio wants to bring you as close to the cinema as possible, without leaving your living room. The Polk Signa S4 is the company’s first Dolby Atmos soundbar system which features seven drivers to deliver surround sound.

There’s a dedicated centre channel which works to dramatically improve dialogue intelligibility so you won’t miss out on any of the script during noisy action scenes or sporting events. When paired with the included wireless subwoofer, it makes for an all-mighty screening with plenty of bass.

There are more tricks on offer too, such as pre-sets for music or movie listening – all at the press of a button. Plus, there’s a Night Mode which accentuates dialogue when the volume is turned down so you don’t wake the sleeping baby, nor miss out on the plot.

Conected via the included HDMI or optical cable (or aux-in for older TVs), the Signa S4 is programmed to work with most TV remotes and pairs easily with mobile devices via Bluetooth.

The sleek black design will blend into any décor, and it can just as easily be be wall-mounted.

Available now, direct from PolkAudio.com or through authorized Polk resellers across Europe, get yours for £329 / €349 /$349.99.