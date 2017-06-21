Philips’ latest speaker is a Bluetooth paddle of rugged construction

Time was, buying a Bluetooth speaker meant perusing a range of shapeless black boxes. No more: from cylinders to balls, cord-free sound has gone all shapely. So it is with the BT3900 EverPlay (£50, from July) from Philips. A 4 Watt wedge of wireless music, its satchel-friendly shape is usurped in the style stakes only by the DuraFit material which wraps it - at once making the EverPlay shockproof, dustproof and waterproof, not to mention a joy to hold (and behold). OK, so it’s still a slab of fabric-wrapped plastic, but a punchy driver, bass radiator and anti-clipping tech should mean it’s a perfect blend of power and portability for your summer park sessions.