No wires required by RHA’s MA750 headphones

Scotland’s contribution to music is no secret but did you know they also make headphones up there? Glasgow isn’t just home to Mogwai, Primal Scream and, er, Travis, it’s also where you’ll find RHA, creator of these MA750 Wireless earphones. The neckband design hides a big battery that’ll give you 12 hours of playback over aptX Bluetooth, plus NFC pairing, a microphone, and an iPhone- or Android-friendly remote. They’re also sweat and splashproof, so just because they look fancy doesn’t mean you can’t take them down the gym. A pair will set you a back a not unreasonable £150, or there’s the cheaper MA650s with slightly less capable drivers for £100.