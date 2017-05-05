Moon's megalithic mono block amp costs more than a Tesla Model X

There are a lot of things you can buy with £125,000. A top-end Tesla Model X. A Rolex Daytona. A house. And now: a pair of Moon’s 888 mono block amplifiers. Hewn from aluminium, these massive cubes of audio whump can kick out - you guessed it - 888W of power, driven by a supply with an 8kW transistor capacity. In fact, they're so mind bendingly hefty that they need giant aluminium heatsinks just to stay alive. All the wires and gubbins are integrated into those heatsinks, too, for reduced vibration as you drive your sound from these two monolithic monsters.