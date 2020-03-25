The Marshall Uxbridge Voice is a compact multi-room speaker with Alexa support

Music mogul Marshall is launching a new compact speaker with a built-in Amazon Alexa voice assistant. Part virtual helper and part sonic powerhouse, the bite-sized Uxbridge Voice (£169.99) is capable of pumping out beats with more clout than its diminutive frame would suggest, and can be combined with other Amazon Echo or Airplay-2 enabled speakers to create a mind-melting multi-room setup. Additional support for Bluetooth and Spotify Connect means the Uxbridge can double as a straight-up wireless speaker if need be, while far-field voice recognition will help Alexa see to your every whim even when the tunes are turned right up. You'll be able to find it on shelves on April 8.