Marshall Motif ANC in-ears will rock your lugholes

Marshall has just expanded its range of in-ear headphones with a third set of true wireless buds. The Motif ANC (£179, on sale now), which join the existing Minor III and Mode II in Marshall’s range, are being pitched as a “small bud, big sound” option, and are the first Marshall in-ears to offer active noise cancellation. Their 6mm drivers deliver a reverb-heavy sound, although the companion app’s EQ setting should let you tailor that to suit your sonic preferences. Including the charging case, the Motif ANC supplies 20 hours of on-the-go listening time with noise cancelling, and 26 without, and comes with Bluetooth 5.2 and IPX5 water resistance.