Marantz Melody X is an old-skool mini system with a techy twist

If you’ve spent the past 30 years accumulating CDs you might not be ready to give up on the shiny discs just yet. That’s fair enough. But with everyone else moving to streaming, how do you keep up but still do your CDs justice when you want to spin one? By buying a Marantz Melody X mini system, that’s how. The compact little box, which needs you to add a pair of speakers and comes in either silver or black like proper hi-fi should, also includes Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and AirPlay 2, plus you can use Alexa, Google Assistant or Siri on your phone to control playback and switch between sources. It also works with HEOS multiroom tech, which supports up to 32 separate systems, so even mansion-dwellers can have music in every wing. Pick one up now for £629.