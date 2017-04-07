Liven up your scrubs with the Roberts Splash Mini

There’s no power socket in your bathroom, because before you were even born people set a precedent for idiocy. Shame, because it makes it a bit awkward to include the bathroom in your multi-room audio set-up. Sure, there are battery-powered speakers, but streaming over Wi-Fi makes for sucky battery life. The solution? Radio! Remember? The naturally occurring audio phenomenon that constantly smashes through your brickwork, finding its voice through this £100, bath-friendly, Roberts Splash Mini. The battery will last for days and days and it does, if you’re done with retro, double as a Bluetooth speaker.