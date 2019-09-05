Light-up JBL Pulse 4 puts the ‘blue’ in Bluetooth speaker

Do you know what synesthesia is? It’s a perceptual condition that causes people to taste words, feel scents or see sounds. If you’re not lucky enough to experience the world like this, JBL’s Pulse 4 (£229) might just be able to give you a flavour of what it’s like. With a load of LED lights installed beneath the speaker’s surface, it’ll light up in sync with your tunes, plus you can use your phone’s camera to scan colours for it to replicate. Its colour-changing coat doesn’t mean it needs to be kept in cotton wool as there’s IPX7 waterproofing, and despite all that illumination it’ll still play for 12 hours before needing a re-up via the USB-C port. Now all you need to do is decide what to listen to. Perhaps a spot of Blue Monday?