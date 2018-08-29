News
Libratone’s nattily dressed Zipp 2 speakers come with Alexa and AirPlay 2 baked right in
Give it some Zipp
Libratone’s Zipp speaker design won people over with its character as much as anything, what with the distinctive zip and easily swappable covers. But the Zipp 2 (£279) and Zipp Mini 2 (£229), bring vital new functionality to the line, with the hope of baking Zipps into smart home set-ups. There’s Alexa integration, so you can bellow at your speaker to make it play things, and AirPlay 2 support to suck a Zipp 2 into an iOS-driven multi-room sound environment. They’re also equipped with Libratone’s 360 FullRoom sound, for hearing rich audio regardless of where your speaker – and you – happen to be positioned. Want Stuff to zip it, and just tell you when you can grab one? You’ve got until October to save your pennies.
Audio