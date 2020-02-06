House of Marley celebrates the 75th birthday of its legendary namesake with the eco-conscious Redemption ANC wireless earbuds

If you’re looking to buy a pair of true wireless earbuds on this, the 75th birthday of the late Bob Marley, well, you have options. But House of Marley - the sustainability-minded audio brand created in collaboration with the Marley family - hopes you’ll opt for its new Redemption ANC headphones. The earbuds, which mark 10 years of the brand, were crafted using a mixture of bamboo and recycled silicone, while the case was designed by combining wood derivatives such as sawdust along with plastic fibres to form a durable, wood fibre composite. But eco credentials alone probably wouldn’t be enough to tempt you into laying down £180. You can also expect noise cancellation with an ambient mode, IPX4 waterproofing, 20 hours of battery life with the charging case, touch controls, Bluetooth 5.0 and USB-C fast charging.