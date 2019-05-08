Handle-packing Rålis is Urbanears' first portable Bluetooth speaker

Urbanears has been churning out Scandi-inspired headphones and minimalist speakers for ages but until now it’s never put a handle on one of its speakers, plumbed in a rechargeable battery and allowed you to take it out and about. That makes the Rålis a first for Urbanears, and while it might sound like an Ikea wardrobe, inside you get a 10w woofer and two 5w tweeters, a 20-hour battery and Bluetooth 5.0. If all of this sounds very similar to Marshall’s new Stockwell II, that’s because Urbanears is owned by the same company, so you can probably expect pretty similar performance from the Rålis but for £50 less. Bonus.