GPO's Brooklyn boombox leads the cassette revival

After the vinyl revival there’s only one thing that can possibly come next: the return of the cassette player. GPO has obliged with this suitably retro Brooklyn ghetto blaster (£199) that’ll sit on your shoulder and pump out Run DMC for up to four hours from various sources: cassette, CD, DAB or FM radio, or via your phone if you connect it over Bluetooth. With its proper retro backlight and analogue VU meters, just pair it with a tracksuit, a pair of Adidas shell toes and a breakdancing mat and people will start to wonder what year it is.