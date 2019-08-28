Denon's new soundbars support hi-res audio and direct streaming from Spotify, TIDAL, and more

Denon has unveiled a pair of swanky new sounders that utilise the company's HEOS tech to make streaming music directly from services like Spotify, TIDAL, SoundCloud Amazon Music, and Deezer a doddle. The use of HEOS streaming tech also means both the DHT-S516H (£699) and DHT-S716H (£799) are compatible with Amazon Echo and Google Home smart speakers straight out of the box, and can offer multi-room functionality when paired with other HEOS supported soundbars, AV receivers, and speakers. The new range is also capable of hi-res audio playback, and features Class-D amplification across a range of performance-tuned drivers to deliver the "ultimate" home theatre experience when hooked up to a TV.