Denon launches new range of premium multi-room speakers

Denon has unveiled a new 'Home' range of wireless multi-room speakers that feel more than a bit familiar. Comprising three models - the Home 150 (£219), Home 250 (£449), and Home 350 (£599) - the collection sports a clean, modern, industrial look that evidently takes a few cues from rival Sonos. That’s not a bad thing, mind, and the sleek trifecta wouldn't look out of place in even the most lavish household. In terms of functionality, the trio supports a broad range of streaming services including Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Tidal, and Deezer via Wi-Fi, AirPlay 2, and Bluetooth connections. They also offer USB and 3.5mm aux connections for anyone who prefers to a manual touch, and as you’d expect from a multi-room setup can be paired together to create a 2.1 stereo system or 5.1 system when you bring in a sounder and subwoofer.