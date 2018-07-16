Cotodama’s Lyric Speaker Canvas displays song words while camouflaged as two record sleeves

When Kourtney Kardashian exclaimed: “I’m obsessed with the Cotodama Lyric Speaker” we sat up and took absolutely no notice whatsoever. On reflection, however, the heady mix of high resolution audio and lyrics displayed on a translucent screen was worthy of our attention. Now there’s a new version called the Lyric Speaker Canvas that purposefully looks like two album sleeves propped up against each other. Song words are shown in real-time and fonts match the mood of the track, so McFly’s back catalogue might appear in Comic Sans, for example. Landing in September, there’s no word on pricing, but with its predecessor priced just shy of £4,000, you can stick ‘For the Love of Money’ by The O’Jays on the playlist.